Young paces No. 17 Duke past Florida State, 86-67
By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Young came off the bench for a season-high 20 points, Jaylen Blakes scored 17 points in his first career start and No. 17 Duke beat Florida State 86-67. A graduate transfer from Northwestern, Young shot 7 for 7 from the field and had 12 rebounds. Reserve Dariq Whitehead added 16 points for Duke, which is undefeated in eight home games. Darin Green Jr. and Matthew Cleveland both scored 18 points and Caleb Mills added 16 points for Florida State, which remains winless away from home.