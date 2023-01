PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground with his hands before he was removed from the field on a stretcher in the first quarter.

