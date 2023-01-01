Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans have dropped six straight. Trevor Lawrence threw for 152 yards but played just one possession in the second half. The Texans didn’t have a home win for the first time in franchise history.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.