Tottenham upset by resurgent Villa; Chelsea held at Forest

LONDON (AP) — Any New Year’s resolution by Tottenham to stop conceding the first goal lasted less than one day as Aston Villa continued its revival under Unai Emery with a 2-0 away win in the Premier League. Antonio Conte’s side has now conceded first in its last 10 matches with Tottenham fifth in the standings following its latest disappointment. Emiliano Buendia took advantage of an error by Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal to open the scoring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Douglas Luiz doubled the advantage to secure a second consecutive away league victory for Villa. Sixth-place Liverpool can climb above Tottenham by winning at Brentford on Monday. Chelsea was held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest in Sunday’s other match.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.