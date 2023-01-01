USC taking step to what used to be in Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley already have Southern California headed in the right direction again. The Trojans came up just short of making the four-team College Football Playoff, but Williams won the Heisman Trophy and they have a chance to reach 12 wins for the first time since 2008. USC plays American Athletic Conference champion Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Monday. It is a matchup of 11-2 teams that both made record improvements. Williams, who came with Riley from Oklahoma after last season, says this is a steppingstone for where USC wants to be and will be.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.