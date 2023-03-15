Brown scores 35, Celtics hold on to beat Wolves 104-102

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 22 as the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-102. The Celtics remained a game ahead of Philadelphia for second place in the Eastern Conference and closed within 2 1/2 games of Milwaukee for first. Anthony Edwards had 28 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost three of four. The Timberwolves started the day seventh in the West, one game ahead of Oklahoma City, Dallas and the Los Angeles Lakers.

