Cadiz players suspended after altercation in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has suspended two Cadiz players and some of the team’s staff for their role in an altercation after a Spanish league match against Getafe last week. The federation’s competitions’ committee suspended Argentine goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma for four matches and defender Iza Carcelén for three games following the incidents in Cadiz’s 2-2 draw at home on Friday. Carcelén was shown a straight red card after hitting a Getafe player from behind during a late-goal celebration. Ledesma was accused of shoving one of his teammates into the referee inside the tunnel.

