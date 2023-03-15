Capitals tie it late, come back to beat Sabres in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie scored in the shootout to give the Washington Capitals a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Tom Wilson tied it with 68 seconds left in the third period. Charlie Lindgren stopped Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson in the shootout after making 23 saves in regulation and overtime. The Capitals are now five points back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Their playoff hopes are still alive with 12 games to play despite selling at the trade deadline and dealing with several injuries. The Sabres blew a major opportunity to move up the standings in the hopes of ending an 11-season postseason drought.

