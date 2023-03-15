Skip to Content
Chargers agree to terms with Morgan Fox, release Matt Feiler

By JOE REEDY
Defensive lineman Morgan Fox agreed to terms on Wednesday to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fox started 13 games last season, including the playoffs, and finished second on the team in sacks with a career-high 6 1/2. Fox is the third Chargers unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the team, joining offensive lineman Trey Pipkins and backup quarterback Easton Stick. One player who won’t be returning is Matt Feiler, who was released after two years as the starting left guard. The release opens up $6.5 million in salary cap space.

