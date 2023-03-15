Clippers beat Warriors 134-126 despite 50 points from Curry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame Stephen Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 134-126 on Wednesday night. The Clippers have won four straight to move into fifth place in the Western Conference. The defending NBA champion Warriors are a game back as the teams split the four-game season series. Leonard was 10 of 19 from the field for his fourth 30-point effort in the last eight games. He had eight rebounds and five assists. Curry tied a season high in points with the 12th 50-point game of his career. He was 20 of 28 from the field and had eight 3-pointers. The Warriors have lost nine straight road games.

