CINCINNATI — Led by David DeJulius’ 21 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 81-72 in the NIT.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.