Hartman scores twice in Wild win; Blues’ Binnington ejected
By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman had two goals and an assist and the surging Minnesota Wild beat St. Louis 8-5 on Wednesday night in a game in which Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was ejected for throwing a punch. Binnington was whistled for a match penalty with 7:35 left in the second period. After giving up a goal — the Wild’s fifth — to Hartman, Binnington left the crease and went after Hartman, swinging his blocker glove at the forward’s face. Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated by officials and Binnington was sent off the ice. Pavel Buchnevich had his second career hat trick and Jakub Vrana added two goals for St. Louis.