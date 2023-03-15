Imports leading the way in India’s Women’s Premier League

MUMBAI, India (AP) — U.S.-born Tara Norris set the tone early with a five-wicket haul and others including Australia captain Meg Lanning soon were also pushing boundaries as foreign players starred in the inaugural Women’s Premier League. It was only Day 2 of the tournament when the Philadelphia-born Norris became the first bowler in India’s WPL to take five wickets in an innings. Left-arm pacer Norris is the only player from a so-called Associate, or non test-ranked, country in the league. The Delhi Capitals contracted her for $12,000 at the player auction last month and it gave them the advantage: Norris isn’t subject to restrictions applied to other overseas players. Australians Lanning and Grace Harris and West Indies allrounder Hayley Matthews have also starred.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.