Imports leading the way in India’s Women’s Premier League
BY CHETAN NARULA
Associated Press
MUMBAI, India (AP) — U.S.-born Tara Norris set the tone early with a five-wicket haul and others including Australia captain Meg Lanning soon were also pushing boundaries as foreign players starred in the inaugural Women’s Premier League. It was only Day 2 of the tournament when the Philadelphia-born Norris became the first bowler in India’s WPL to take five wickets in an innings. Left-arm pacer Norris is the only player from a so-called Associate, or non test-ranked, country in the league. The Delhi Capitals contracted her for $12,000 at the player auction last month and it gave them the advantage: Norris isn’t subject to restrictions applied to other overseas players. Australians Lanning and Grace Harris and West Indies allrounder Hayley Matthews have also starred.