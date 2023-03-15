NFL free agency opens with Aaron Rodgers, other QBs on move

After a flurry of moves in the two days ahead of the official start of the NFL free agency period, Aaron Rodgers made the biggest news Wednesday by announcing his intention to play for the New York Jets. Several more players switched teams, others are staying put and a few stars, including Ezekiel Elliott, will be looking for new homes in 2023. But Rodgers is the dominant story of the offseason, and the four-time AP NFL MVP cleared things up during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” a few hours before the league year started at 4 p.m. EST.

