Palmieri, Nelson lead Islanders’ 6-3 rout of Anaheim Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri had a career-high four points with a goal and three assists, Brock Nelson scored two goals and linemate Pierre Engvall also scored in the New York Islanders’ 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Nelson scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and added another in the third to secure his second straight 30-goal season for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game skid. Engvall matched his career high with his 15th goal by scoring in his third consecutive game. The 32-year-old Palmieri scored four points for the first time in his 724-game NHL career, which began in Anaheim.

