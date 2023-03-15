Porter scores 27 points, Rockets beat short-handed Lakers
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 points and the Houston Rockets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 114-110 on Wednesday night. It’s the second straight win for the Western Conference-worst Rockets, who beat Boston on Monday night. Already without LeBron James because of an injury, the Lakers were also missing Anthony Davis against Houston. Davis, who had 35 points and 17 rebounds in a win over New Orleans on Tuesday night, isn’t playing both games of back-to-back per doctors’ orders after coming back from a right foot injury. Austin Reaves had 24 points off the bench for the Lakers.