Pryor, Sacred Heart beat Southern 57-47 in First Four

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kelsey Wood had her second double-double of the season, Ny’Ceara Pryor had 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high 10 assists and Sacred Heart won its first NCAA Tournament game with a 57-47 victory over Southern in the First Four. Sacred Heart, which has won six games in a row, plays fifth-ranked Stanford in the first round. Wood finished with 10 points and a season-high tying 11 rebounds. Genovea Johnson led Southern with 13 points. Pryor made a layup that gave Sacred Heart its first at 18-16 with 6:28 left in the second quarter and the Jaguars trailed the rest of the way. Pryor scored the final four points in a 9-0 spurt to close the first half that made it 33-20.

