Virginia sweeps both relays at NCAA swimming championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time defending champion Virginia swept both relay titles at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships. Virginia leads the standings after the first night of competition with 80 points, followed by Texas with 64 and California with 56. Virginia set an NCAA record in the 200-yard relay to become the first repeat champion in the event since California in 2012. Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass finished in 1:31:51. Douglass anchored in 20.34 for the second fastest 50-relay split ever. Aimee Canny, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann and Ella Nelson won the 800-yard freestyle relay in 6:49.82, setting a Virginia and pool record.

