Alabama, Miller face renewed questions about fatal shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and star freshman Brandon Miller faced a new round of questions about connections between Crimson Tide players and a fatal shooting after Thursday’s victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Miller and teammate Jaden Bradley were at the scene of the shooting in January, but neither has been charged with a crime. Their now-former teammate Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder along with another man in the slaying of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The New York Times reported on the eve of Thursday’s game that another Alabama player, Kai Spears, was at the shooting scene. Spears, his family and Alabama all said that report was false.

