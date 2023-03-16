All-American Sasser back in Houston lineup for NCAA opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — All-America guard Marcus Sasser started for top-seeded Houston in its opening NCAA Tournament game after being sidelined with a groin injury last weekend. Sasser was a game-time decision as the Cougars pondered whether to let him go against No. 16 Northern Kentucky. The Norse were listed by FanDuel Sportsbook as an 18 1/2-point underdog even with the uncertain status of Houston’s top player. But Sasser rejoined the lineup and looked just fine knocking down an early 3-pointer. Sasser is Houston’s first selection to The Associated Press All-America first team since 1984.

