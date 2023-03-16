At 70, with checkered past, Pitino is again a hot commodity

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Rick Pitino is once again a hot commodity in college coaching. The 70-year-old, two-time national champion, whose Hall of Fame four-decade career has been sprinkled with scandal, has Iona back in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons. As Pitino prepares to face fourth-seeded Connecticut in the first round of the West Region, speculation is swirling that he could be heading back to the Big East to become coach of St. John’s. Pitino dodged questions about his future other than to say he hopes to coach another dozen years.

