Blackmore, De Bromhead deliver another big Cheltenham winner

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead have delivered another big winner at the Cheltenham Festival. Envoi Allen won the Ryanair Chase two days after Blackmore rode Honeysuckle to victory in the Mares’ Hurdle in the horse’s last ever race. Envoi Allen won at odds of 13-2. Race favorite Shishkin faded after making a big blunder at the third-to-last fence. Blackmore and De Bromhead will be hoping for more success Friday when A Plus Tard goes for back-to-back wins in the Gold Cup. That’s the top jumps race on British calendar.

