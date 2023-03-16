Blues’ Binnington suspended 2 games for throwing punch
NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington has been suspended two games for throwing a punch at Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman. Binnington’s suspension was announced on Thursday and forced the Blues to call up Joel Hofer from Springfield of the AHL to serve as an emergency goaltender. Binnington received a match penalty in the second period of Wednesday’s 8-5 loss to Minnesota for swinging his blocker glove at Hartman. Binnington left his crease and went after Hartman right after giving up the Wild’s fifth goal of the night.