Boyd scores twice, Coyotes beat Canucks 3-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd scored twice, Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 shots and the Arizona Coyotes stretched their points streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Prosvetov helped the Coyotes withstand a string of early penalties in his second start this season and Boyd followed with his second multi-goal game this month after going five seasons without one. Lawson Crouse also scored to help stretch Arizona’s home winning streak to five straight games. The Coyotes are 5-0-2 since losing to Carolina on March 3. Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the second straight game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.