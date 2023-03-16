Brehm makes ace for share of lead at Valspar, Spieth 1 back

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Brehm was having a solid round in the Valspar Championship. One swing made it a memorable round. Brehm made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole. That led to a 66 and gives Brehm a three-way share of the lead with Stephan Jaeger and Adam Schenk. Jordan Spieth is in the group one shot behind. Spieth only hit five fairways. But his putting is starting to look as good as ever. Spieth is a past winner at Innisbrook. He’s playing the tournament for the first time in five years. Two-time defending champion Sam Burns and Justin Thomas are at 69.

