Broome, Auburn hold off Iowa 83-75 in NCAA tourney
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and No. 9 seed Auburn beat Iowa 83-75 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 21-12 Tigers made 11 of 12 free throws over the final four minutes to lock up a second-round matchup with No. 1 seed Houston or Northern Kentucky. Broome even made his ninth 3-pointer of the season to push the margin into double digits for the first time with 16 minutes left. Payton Sandford led Iowa with 21 points.