Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:20 PM

Broome, Auburn hold off Iowa 83-75 in NCAA tourney

KTVZ

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and No. 9 seed Auburn beat Iowa 83-75 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 21-12 Tigers made 11 of 12 free throws over the final four minutes to lock up a second-round matchup with No. 1 seed Houston or Northern Kentucky. Broome even made his ninth 3-pointer of the season to push the margin into double digits for the first time with 16 minutes left. Payton Sandford led Iowa with 21 points.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content