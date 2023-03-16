Brothers Khéphren and Marcus Thuram are both in France squad

PARIS (AP) — Brothers Khéphren and Marcus Thuram have been called up by France coach Didier Deschamps for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against the Netherlands and Ireland. They are the sons of former France defender Lilian Thuram. He played alongside Deschamps when France won the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000. It is the second time Deschamps has selected brothers in his squad. Lucas and Théo Hernandez played for France at the World Cup in Qatar last year. France hosts the Netherlands at Stade de France on March 24 and plays Ireland in Dublin three days later.

