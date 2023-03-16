Bulls’ Ball to have cartilage transplant in ailing left knee

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will have a cartilage transplant in his left knee. The team and his agency, Klutch Sports, didn’t say when the operation will take place or what the timeline for his recovery will be. It will be Ball’s third surgery on the knee in a little more than a year. Ball hasn’t played in over a year and Chicago ruled him out for the season last month. Ball averaged 13 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 42.3% on 3-pointers over 35 games last season, his first in Chicago. The Bulls have lost six in a row are 11th in the Eastern Conference at 26-33.

