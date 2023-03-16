Canelo happily taking massive pay cut to fight in Mexico
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Saul Álvarez says he was determined to fight at home again in Mexico this year, and the massive financial sacrifice necessary to make it happen didn’t bother Canelo in the slightest. When Álvarez steps into the ring in his native Guadalajara on May 6, he will make about half of what he would have made if the fight were held in Las Vegas, promoter Eddie Hearn told The Associated Press on Thursday in San Diego. Álvarez is eagerly taking a major pay cut to take on Britain’s John Ryder for all four super middleweight world title belts at home.