Chiefs announce signings of OT Taylor, DE Omenihu to deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs announced the signings Thursday of offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive end Charles Omenihu. Taylor is expected to replace Orlando Brown Jr., who agreed to a deal elsewhere in free agency, and Omenihu is expected to help replace Frank Clark, who was released in a move to create salary cap space. They also were able to free up space on Wednesday night when they converted part of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ $34.4 million roster bonus into a signing bonus spread over the next four years, which freed up nearly $10 million in space for the current offseason.

