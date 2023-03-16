Drew family holds impromptu reunion at NCAA Tournament

DENVER (AP) — Longtime coaching stalwart Homer Drew has not one, but two sons working the sidelines at the NCAA Tournament this week. Scott is coaching Baylor, Bryce is coaching Grand Canyon and Homer has an entire day to watch and cheer from the stands. The only dilemma for Homer at this impromptu family reunion is finding a place to change shirts. Drew said he and his wife brought gear from both teams to the Mile High City, and went back to where he’s staying to change in between their practices Thursday. An added bonus is the boys don’t play each other this weekend. The Bears are in the South Regional and the Antelopes in the West.

