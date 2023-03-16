Florida St women lose 2 more to injury before NCAA tourney
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The short bench of Florida State women’s basketball team just got shorter. The Seminoles will be playing with just eight players in the NCAA tournament. Florida State announced Thursday that freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson and sophomore guard O’Mariah Gordon will miss the tournament because of injuries. Latson was an honorable-mention Associated Press All-American along with being the ACC’s Rookie of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection. She averaged 21.3 points and 4.5 rebounds this season. Gordon, who played in 30 games and started twice this season, averaged 6.9 points and two rebounds.