Four-seed Hokies, Kitley have special connection

Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks remembers feeling special, and lucky. He was in Atlanta watching an AAU basketball tournament, one of several dozen coaches hoping to lure a program-changing recruit to his school, when someone with no chance of being that player ambled past. It was Raven Kitley, the sister of two-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley. The two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, led the No. 4 Hokies to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season. They’ll face No. 16 Chattanooga on Friday.

