Haas dismisses a report alleging it broke Russian sanctions

KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (AP) — The Haas Formula One team has dismissed a report claiming its parent company broke sanctions by providing machinery to Russia as “simply false.” Haas was responding to a report by American broadcaster PBS on Tuesday alleging that the Haas Automation company had provided machines and parts to Russia. This would have been in violation of U.S. export control and sanctions regulations after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Haas says the story is false “both in its overall impression and in many of its particular statements.” Haas adds that the 18 machines referenced in the story left the Haas Automation factory prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

