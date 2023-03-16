Hot-shooting Funk leads Penn St. to first NCAA win since ’01

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Andrew Funk had the shooting game of his career on Penn State’s biggest stage in over two decades.Funk made 8 of 10 3-pointers and scored 27 points in a 76-59 win over Texas A&M for the Nittany Lions’ first NCAA Tournament victory in 22 years. Funk is in his first year at Penn State after transferring from Bucknell. He led the Nittany Lions to their ninth win in their last 11 games. They next play Texas in the second round of the Midwest Region on Saturday. It will be the first ever meeting between Penn State and Texas in basketball.

