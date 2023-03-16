Irish star Olivia Miles out rest of season with knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season with an injury to her right knee. She suffered the injury in the regular-season finale against Louisville and sat out the ACC Tournament. She will undergo surgery next week. The second-team Associated Press All-American led Notre Dame to the ACC regular season title. She averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The Fighting Irish (25-5) are a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9) on Friday.

