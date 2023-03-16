Julian Alvarez signs contract extension at Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the Premier League club through the 2027-28 season. The 23-year-old Alvarez who helped Argentina win the World Cup has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances during his first season in Manchester. He joined City last summer from River Plate on a deal through the 2026-27 season. Alvarez scored four goals for Argentina in their World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.