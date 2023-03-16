Kings beat Nets, clinch first winning season since 2005-06

NEW YORK (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 21 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings clinched their first winning season since 2005-06 by beating the Brooklyn Nets 101-96. De’Aaron Fox added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Kings, who improved to 42-27, second in the Western Conference. They hadn’t finished above .500 since going 44-38 in 2005-06, the last of eight consecutive playoff appearances under Rick Adelman. The Kings have had a losing record in the other 29 seasons since moving to Sacramento but are in good shape to end the NBA’s longest current postseason drought in their first season under Mike Brown.

