Kosovo wants India to let boxers fly flag at women’s worlds

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president wants India to reconsider its decision to deny Kosovar boxers their national flag and anthem at the women’s world championships in New Delhi. India does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state. President Vjosa Osmani considers India’s decision “a blatant violation of int’l sporting standards.” She adds in a Twitter post that as a member of the International Boxing Association, “Kosovo is entitled to participate under its flag & anthem. We urge India to reconsider their decision.” At the opening ceremony of the women’s worlds on Wednesday, Russia’s team paraded with its national symbols.

