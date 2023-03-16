March Madness betting guide: Not just about brackets

LAS VEGAS (AP) — March Madness isn’t just about filling out — and later trashing — brackets. There are more ways to bet the field in the NCAA Tournament, an event that will consume basketball fans over the next three weeks. Top-ranked Alabama is the plus-150 favorite to emerge as the South Region representative and reach the Final Four, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That means a $100 bet pays $150. The next top team in the region is No. 8 Arizona at plus-350.

