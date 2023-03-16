Michigan RB Blake Corum says he’ll be back by fall camp

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum says his surgically repaired left knee has gotten strong enough that he has been cleared to run on an anti-gravity treadmill next week. Corum says he’s sure he will play in the season-opening game on Sept. 2 against East Carolina. He tore a meniscus and sprained a ligament in his left knee against Illinois in November. After playing sparingly against Ohio State, he sat out when the Wolverines won the Big Ten title and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Corum ran for 1,463 yards last season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.