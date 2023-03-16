Missouri beats Utah St. for 1st March Madness win since 2010

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Missouri used a second-half scoring spurt from Kobe Brown to win its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State 76-65. Brown hit three 3-pointers in a span of just over three minutes to fuel a 13-2 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 62-53 lead. The seventh-seeded Tigers held on from there and ended a six-game tournament skid with their first win since beating Clemson in the first round in 2010. The 10th-seeded Aggies have dropped their last 10 tournament games since beating Ohio State in the first round in 2001.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.