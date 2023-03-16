Most March Madness brackets bust before sundown on Day 1

NCAA Tournament brackets were busted early Thursday. No. 13 seed Furman beat fourth-seeded Virginia and No. 15 Princeton defeated second-seeded Arizona in the early wave of first-round games. The NCAA March Madness Twitter account posted at the end of the night that only 787 brackets of unspecified millions remained perfect. Numbers were similar elsewhere. In ESPN’s Tournament Challenge bracket game, only 658 perfect brackets remained by the end of the first day. More than 20 million had gotten at least one of the 16 games wrong.

