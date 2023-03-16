Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli needs Tommy John surgery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals pitching prospect Cade Cavalli needs Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the 2023 season. General manager Mike Rizzo gave a medical update on the right-hander on Thursday. Rizzo said an MRI exam showed that Cavalli sprained his ulnar collateral ligament. He exited a spring training start against the New York Mets after 2 2/3 innings on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Cavalli was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft after playing college baseball at Oklahoma. He made his major league debut in August.