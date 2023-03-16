NC State looks for another surprise, 40 years later

DENVER (AP) — Forty years after pulling an epic upset and helping put March Madness on the map, North Carolina State is back, hoping for another surprise. The Wolfpack come into this year’s tournament as 11 seeds. They open with a game against sixth-seeded Creighton. Back in 1983, it was Jim Valvano’s N.C. State team that made a run through the NCAA Tournament and upset heavily favored Houston with a dunk at the buzzer in the final. The other game in the South Region pits third-seeded Baylor against UC-Santa Barbara.

