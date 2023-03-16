No. 1 seed Kansas cruises past Howard with Self still absent

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds for No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas in a 96-68 victory over Howard. The Jayhawks allowed absent and recovering coach Bill Self to rest easy during the West Region first round game. Freshman Gradey Dick had 19 points and 11 rebounds in his first NCAA Tournament game with Self on the mend after a recent heart procedure. K.J. Adams Jr. scored 13 points and Dajuan Harris Jr. added 11 points for the Jayhawks. They will play the Arkansas-Illinois winner in the second round. Shy Odom had 15 points for Howard.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.