Pacers rally late, beat Eastern Conference-leading Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and Aaron Nesmith hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Indiana Pacers rallied late and beat the Central Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks 139-123. With Nesmith leading the way, Indiana shot 20 for 41 from 3-point distance, including 11 of 14 in the second half, and shot 56.5% overall. Meanwhile, Milwaukee shot 52.8%, went 11 for 32 from beyond the arc and gave up 13 points off 12 turnovers. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points. Jrue Holiday added 19 and Khris Middleton finished with 16 for Milwaukee.

