Packers re-sign CB/KR Keisean Nixon, TE Tyler Davis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon is staying with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers announced they have re-signed Nixon and reserve tight end Tyler Davis. Terms weren’t disclosed. The 25-year-old Nixon made four starts at cornerback for the Packers last season but made his biggest impact on special teams. He had an NFL-leading 1,009 yards on kickoff returns. He averaged 28.83 yards per kickoff return and had five returns of 50-plus yards. Nixon had the best single-season average ever by a Packer with at least 30 kickoff returns.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.