Patrick Peterson eager to show Steelers he’s still elite

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson says he believes he’s still got plenty left in the tank. The 12-year veteran and eight-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh soon after free agency began. Peterson is coming off a solid season with Minnesota in 2022 when he had five interceptions and 15 passes defensed. Peterson says he can contribute in several ways in Pittsburgh, including becoming a mentor on defense. Peterson, who turns 33 in July, is the headliner of a free-agency class that includes inside linebacker Cole Holcomb and guard Nate Herbig.

