Poles: Bears in better place after trade, free agency moves

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — General manager Ryan Poles acknowledged the temptation to wait and see if the Chicago Bears could get more for the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. He couldn’t pass up the chance to add a receiver when the Carolina Panthers offered DJ Moore to go with a haul of picks. The Bears addressed a big need when they agreed to send the No. 1 pick to Carolina for Moore. Besides giving quarterback Justin Fields a top-tier downfield option, they also got the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023 plus a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025. They continued to make moves once free agency started this week. But they still need help on the offensive and defensive lines.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.