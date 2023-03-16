Poles: Bears in better place after trade, free agency moves
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — General manager Ryan Poles acknowledged the temptation to wait and see if the Chicago Bears could get more for the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. He couldn’t pass up the chance to add a receiver when the Carolina Panthers offered DJ Moore to go with a haul of picks. The Bears addressed a big need when they agreed to send the No. 1 pick to Carolina for Moore. Besides giving quarterback Justin Fields a top-tier downfield option, they also got the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023 plus a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025. They continued to make moves once free agency started this week. But they still need help on the offensive and defensive lines.